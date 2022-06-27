 
close
Monday June 27, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

One dead in Montreal stabbings

By AFP
June 27, 2022

MONTREAL: One man was left dead and three people were sent to hospital early on Sunday in Montreal after stabbings by a 26-year-old who suffered a breakdown, Canadian police said. Police in Canada´s second largest city said they responded to an emergency call at 6:50 a.m. (1050 GMT) "concerning a man in crisis" in an apartment in downtown Montreal.

Comments