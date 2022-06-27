Police break up Istanbul Pride march

ISTANBUL: Turkish police on Sunday forcibly intervened in a Pride march in Istanbul, detaining more than 150 demonstrators and an AFP photographer, AFP journalists on the ground and an NGO reported.
The governor´s office had banned the march around Taksim Square in the heart of Istanbul but protesters gathered nearby under heavy police presence earlier than scheduled. Police detained protesters, loading them into buses. AFP journalists saw four buses full of people who had been held, including AFP´s chief photographer Bulent Kilic, who had been handcuffed from the back.
