Murdered British journalist laid to rest in Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO: Grieving family and friends paid their last respects on Sunday to British journalist Dom Phillips who was murdered in the Amazon earlier this month along with his local guide.

Phillips, 57, and Bruno Pereira, 41, an expert in Indigenous affairs, were shot while returning from an expedition in a remote region of the rainforest that is plagued by drug trafficking, illegal gold mining and fishing.

"Dom will be cremated in the country he loved, Brazil, which he had chosen as home," his widow, Brazilian Alessandra Sampaio, told reporters through tears after a wake for Phillips was held at the Parque da Colina cemetery outside Rio de Janeiro.