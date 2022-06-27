Two police officers killed in Benin attack

LAGOS: Two police officers were killed when armed men attacked a police station in northern Benin early on Sunday, sources told AFP.

Another officer is seriously injured and "in intensive care", while two attackers were killed in exchanges of fire, a police officer in the Atakora department told AFP. "The Dassari police station was attacked in the early hours of Sunday morning. Armed men burst in but the reaction on our side was swift," the officer added.

The toll was confirmed by another source with knowledge of security issues in northern Benin who wished to remain anonymous.

Bullet holes were visible on the walls of the police station on Sunday morning alongside bloody clothes scattered on the ground, a resident who visited the scene told AFP. His identity is being withheld for security reasons. "The police officers there were in shock," he added.