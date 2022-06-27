Three die in swimming pool wall collapse

Our correspondent

By LAHORE:Three persons were killed and two others injured when a wall of a swimming pool collapsed in the Badami Bagh area on Sunday.

On being informed, the rescuers rushed to the spot and shifted the four injured persons to Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital for medical treatment. Three persons identified as Dilawar, 26, Saqlain, 13, residents of Khokhar village, and Azhar of Tibba Kalan, Kasur succumbed to their injuries. The injured were identified as Abdul Basit, 15, and Hamza. The administration of the swimming pool was not present at the scene.

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has taken notice of the incident and sought a report from the Commissioner Lahore division and CCPO and ordered to investigate the incident. He also directed to take indiscriminate legal action against those found guilty. The chief minister expressed his deep grief over the death of three persons in the incident and directed the administration to provide best treatment facilities to other injured.

Man found dead: A man was found dead in a house in the Liaqatabad police area on Sunday. The victim was identified as Zafar Iqbal. Circumstantial evidences implied that the victim had been murdered. The victim was a motor mechanic by profession. Police shifted the body to the morgue.

Robber arrested: Samanabad police arrested a robber who was shot at and wounded by his own accomplice. The injured robber was identified as Jibran Shah. An accomplice of the arrested robber who had escaped taking advantage of the darkness was identified as Haseeb.

Two hit to death: Two persons died after a speeding truck hit them near Motorway Sherakot on Sunday. The victims were identified as Shah Muhammad, 70, and Ans, 40. Bodies were shifted to the morgue.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) responded to 941 road traffic accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, 10 people died, whereas 986 were injured.

Out of this, 608 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 378 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.