SAOC executive committee meets today

ISLAMABAD: A virtual meeting of the Executive Committee of South Asia Olympic Council (SAOC) has been convened for today (Monday) under the chairmanship of Lt Gen (r) Syed Arif Hasan, president of SAOC/NOC Pakistan.

The executive committee will discuss the proposed number of sports to be included in the 14th South Asian Games in 2023 in Pakistan. The SAOC president will also propose the dates of the Games for the next year. The competitions will be conducted in different cities of Punjab as already agreed by the executive committee. Lahore will be the headquarters for these Games. The meeting will be attended by the presidents/secretary general of the Olympic committees of Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.