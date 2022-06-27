SAOC executive committee meets today

ISLAMABAD: A virtual meeting of the Executive Committee of South Asia Olympic Council (SAOC) has been convened for today (Monday) under the chairmanship of Lt Gen (r) Syed Arif Hasan, president of SAOC/NOC Pakistan.
The executive committee will discuss the proposed number of sports to be included in the 14th South Asian Games in 2023 in Pakistan. The SAOC president will also propose the dates of the Games for the next year. The competitions will be conducted in different cities of Punjab as already agreed by the executive committee. Lahore will be the headquarters for these Games. The meeting will be attended by the presidents/secretary general of the Olympic committees of Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
Ag AFPEUGENE: Sydney McLaughlin punched her ticket to the athletics World Championships with a world record 51.41sec...
NEW YORK: Xander Schauffele produced a late birdie spree to hold onto a slender lead at the PGA Tour’s Travelers...
LONDON: Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal headline the title chase at Wimbledon where eight-time champion Roger Federer,...
KARACHI: The details of much-awaited Pakistan Hockey League is most likely to be unveiled on June 30, 'The News'...
CHEONAN: South Korea’s Kim Min-kyu won the national title at the Korea Open Golf Championship on Sunday, clinching...
LOS ANGELES: Wales captain Gareth Bale confirmed his move to Major League Soccer’s Los Angeles FC on Saturday...
Comments