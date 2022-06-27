Nadal feels ‘immortal’: Tsitsipas

LONDON: Stefanos Tsitsipas believes Rafael Nadal must feel “immortal” after winning the French Open and moving halfway to the first men’s calendar Grand Slam in more than half a century.
The great Spaniard captured a 14th title at Roland Garros earlier this month to add to the Australian Open he secured in January.
His win in Paris, which also extended his Grand Slam record to 22 titles, came despite him needing his injured left foot to be anaesthetised.
“I have a lot of respect for what he did at the French Open, playing with that foot. It was a broken foot in a way. It kind of makes him feel like he’s immortal with the things he’s able to pull off,” said Tsitsipas.
“The matches, the level of intensity he’s able to reach in times where it’s very uncomfortable, it would be uncomfortable for most players to compete under these conditions physically.”
