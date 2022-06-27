Child marriages are, unfortunately, quite common in Pakistan. Many parents prefer marrying off their daughters at a young age so that they can have a place of their own. Since most of them are against letting their daughters work, they also believe that marriage will absolve them of financial responsibilities towards their daughters. Besides having adverse effects on the health of young girls, early marriages also deprive them of their childhood.

At the age where they should be going to schools and learning new concepts, these girls have to deal with the responsibility of running a household. This also implies to young boys who get married when they are not financially independent. The additional weight of raising a family creates many problems for them. It is time we took strict action against early marriages.

Talha Javed Latki

Khanpur