FIR lodged after video of cook’s torture goes viral

Police on Sunday registered an FIR after a video of a restaurant worker being tortured started doing the rounds on social media and also attracted the attention of the Karachi police chief.

Officials said that some employees of a restaurant got into a fight with each other, adding that one of them called his friends and relatives, who beat up the cook named Mudassir severely. After the video went viral, the city police chief took notice of the incident. He ordered registering a case and arresting the suspects. Police then registered a case, but the suspects have gone into hiding.

Police said the injured restaurant employee was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. They said that the case was registered on the complaint of the victim.

Officials said the victim works in the kitchen of a restaurant in Surjani Town as a cook, adding that Mudassir had got into a fight with his fellow workers while working. Police said Mudassir was beaten up severely and taken away from the restaurant, adding that he was repeatedly tortured before his kidnappers dumped him on the Northern Bypass.