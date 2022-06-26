Two killed in Norway ‘terror’ shooting

OSLO: The ‘Oslo Pride’ march was called off on Saturday after a gunman went on the rampage, killing two people and injuring 21 in the centre of the normally tranquil Norwegian capital, on the day the city was due to celebrate its annual parade.

The police have arrested a suspect, a 42-year-old Norwegian man of Iranian descent, shortly after the shooting started in three different locations in central Oslo, including a gay bar that killed two people and 21 others injured. “We are investigating the events as a terrorist attack,” the police said in a statement. “All events linked to the ‘Oslo Pride’ have been cancelled following the ‘clear’ recommendations by the police,” the organisers wrote on their social media handle. “We do not know yet the reasons for this terrible incident, but to all the homosexuals, who now are afraid and are in mourning, I say we are all with you,” Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said on Facebook.