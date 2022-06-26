Afghan released from Gitmo arrives home

KABUL: An Afghan freed after 15 years of detention in the United States’ notorious Guantanamo Bay prison arrived home on Saturday to a hero’s welcome.
Asadullah Haroon had languished without charge for years at the US detention centre in Cuba after being arrested in 2006 while working as a honey trader travelling between Pakistan and Afghanistan.
Washington accused him of being a courier linked to al-Qaeda and serving as a commander with the militant Hezb-e-Islami group.
Like most of the Guantanamo detainees he was never formally charged, and his lawyers filed numerous lawsuits over the years to press for his release.
"My first question is on what basis I was imprisoned in Guantanamo?" he told a media scrum on the tarmac at Kabul airport.
Earlier, officials had released pictures of him on a private jet coming from Qatar, accompanied by senior Taliban officials. "My family and relatives suffered," said Haroon, sporting a black Taliban-style turban and with green garlands wrapped around his neck.
