Social media activist released within 24 hours of detention

The Rangers on Saturday released social media activist and journalist Arsalan Khan within 24 hours of his detention in the wee hours of Saturday.

He had been taken into custody on Friday morning over his alleged links with a terrorist group.

A statement issued by the Sindh Rangers spokesperson read that the paramilitary force had arrested Muhammad Amir Arsalan Khan, who tweeted with the handle AK-47, over his alleged links with a terrorist group during an intelligence-based raid in Clifton.

The Rangers spokesperson said that it had been revealed that the suspect had received financial assistance from a terrorist organisation.

The statement read that the case was being handed over to the relevant authorities for complete investigations and the suspect was released after being told to cooperate in the investigations.

Khan was picked up from his residence in Clifton at 4:30am on Friday. His wife had claimed that around 14 to 15 government officials barged into their house and took Khan away with them.

Later, in a tweet, the social media activist announced that he had returned home safe and sound.

“I'm back home safe and sound. Thank you everyone for all the help and support you people extended to my lone family in this testing time. I'm truly short of words. Love you all," he tweeted.

Earlier, the Amnesty International South Asia had also issued a statement expressing concern over the alleged disappearance of Khan.