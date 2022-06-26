CITY PULSE

Awami Theatre Festival

The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, is holding ‘Awami Theatre Festival 2022’ from 9:30pm to midnight daily until July 3. The festival features 21 plays in the Urdu, Sindhi, Balochi, Pashto, Punjabi, Saraiki and Memoni languages. Call 0332-8223366 for more information.

Romeo and Juliet

The National Academy of Performing Arts is staging William Shakespeare’s ‘Romeo and Juliet’ in Urdu at 8pm until today at Napa’s Zia Mohyeddin Theatre. The play has been directed by Mohyeddin and translated by Khalid Ahmed. Call 0300-0899906 for more information.

Posheeda-o-Ayaan

The Studio Seven Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Umm-e-Habiba Khan and Abdul Jabbar Khan. Titled ‘Posheeda-o-Ayaan’, the show will run at the gallery until July 4. Call 0345-8287226 for more information.

For the Love of Life

The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Amna Rehman and Kiran Saleem. Titled ‘For the Love of Life’, the show is curated by Quddus Mirza, and will run at the gallery until June 30. Call 021-35861523 for more information.

Drawn by two Loves

ArtChowk the Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Jaffer Hasan. Titled ‘Drawn by two Loves’, the show will run at the gallery until July 4. Call 021-35856030 for more information.

Good Bye Brunton 2

The Goethe-Institut Pakistan is holding its farewell party today. It features screenings of the films ‘Mies on Scene’ and ‘The Ruins — Khandar’ at 4pm, a talk titled ‘Vertical vs Horizontal’ at 7pm and a dance performance titled ‘Lost in Translocation II’ at 8:30pm today. Call 0300-8250799 for more information.