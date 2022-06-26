20 E-Rozgaar Centres to be handed over to varsities till 30th

LAHORE : Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports Punjab Asadullah Faiz visited E-Rozgaar Centre at University of Engineering and Technology (UET).

Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan gave a detailed briefing to Secretary Youth Affairs Punjab regarding different features and departments of E-Rozgaar Centre.

Asadullah Faiz inspected various departments of E-Rozgaar Centre and also met with the students who are participating in different courses.

Talking on this occasion, Asadullah Faiz said that 45 E-Rozgaar Centres are functioning in various educational institutions of Punjab province. “Several talented students of the province are earning crores of rupees after getting training from Youth Affairs Department’s E-Rozgaar Centres,” he added.

Asadullah Faiz informed that as many as 20 E-Rozgaar Centres will be handed over to different universities of the province till June 30, 2022 while remaining E-Rozgaar Centres will be handed over to other universities in the next phase.

He said male and female students are being imparted Web Designing, E-Commerce and Digital Media Marketing training at UET’s E-Rozgaar Centre. “Punjab Youth Affairs Department is encouraging the youth to earn their living through useful resources provided by E-Rozgaar Centre.

Young people are becoming useful citizens of the society by earning decent income through Punjab Youth Affairs Department’s platform.