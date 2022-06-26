13 cattle markets set up in City

LAHORE : The district administration has set up 13 temporary cattle markets for purchase of sacrificial animals in the provincial capital and imposed a ban on setting up any point other than these spots.

Commissioner Lahore Division Usman Younis issued a directive for improving conditions of these animal markets

and asked the authorities concerned to chalk out special traffic plan amid foolproof security for them.

Presiding over a meeting to review arrangements of animal markets here on Saturday, he asked the health authority to take steps against Congo virus which spread through animals.

The commissioner directed the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) to make proper arrangement for lighting, parking and drinking water for visitors, saying that indiscriminate action against encroachments should be carried out time to time in the cattle markets.

Information desk of allied departments for visitor’s assistant should be made operation as soon as possible, he added.

Around 13 cattle markets of nine zone of the provincial capital were set up at Shahpur Kanjra, Pine Avenue Road, Sundar Road, NFC Society, Raiwind Road Mangamandi, Saggian Road, Lakhodair near Ring Road, LDA City near Kahna, Gajumata, DHA phase-9 Block –N, Vegetable market Nashtar Colony and others. —APP

Non custom-paid cloth seized: Railways police of Lahore division Saturday seized several bolts of non custom-paid cloth from Lahore railway station.

The bolts of cloth were booked from Karachi for Lahore and Customs authority are probing the issue.

According to IG Railways Faisal Shahkar, Railways police are conducting grand operations against transportation of banned items via trains.