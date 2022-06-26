Over 50 LWMC members attend Eid cleanliness workshop

LAHORE : The Urban Unit experts arranged a two-day training on cleaning operations on upcoming Eid-ul-Azha in provincial metropolis on June 24, 25.

More than 50 Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) members of operations team including zonal officers, supervisors, managers, assistant managers and deputy managers attended the training sessions held at Khalid Sherdil Hall of Urban Unit.

Urban Unit Solid Waste Management specialists Asif Iqbal and Anum Shahid imparted the training. The specialists designed training with activities-based workshops, collective work plan sessions and participatory discussion based learning to ensure that the participants get maximum benefit out of this exercise.

As the Eid-ul-Azha approaches in less than two weeks, the significance of waste management operations by the LWMC gets manifold keeping in view the estimated waste generation on three days of Eid as well as the monsoon rains hitting the city in the same time.

The cleaning operations need to be smooth and hassle-free so as to provide the citizens a chance to enjoy this religious festival in neat and clean environment. The training organised by the Urban Unit focused on improved cleaning operations with integrated efforts to ensure SWM operations are carried out as per plan. The training emphasised on GIS based monitoring of all standard SWM activities with focus on prompt collection, storage, transportation and disposal of animal waste during all three days of Eid. The expected animal waste to be generated on Eid is about 60,000 tons and even more and that calls for foolproof plan of cleaning the city round the clock on this occasion.

“The Urban Unit is all poised to support and strengthen the operations of LWMC on not only occasions like Eid-ul-Azha but we will be helping them making work plans for entire year to improve their functions and build the capacity of their professionals as and when required.

This workshop is an effort in the same regard; our highly proficient specialists have tried to back up LWMC operations by imparting some very required training to all operations team in our own office,” CEO Urban Unit M Omar Masud said on the concluding session of the training. He distributed certificates and other prizes among the participants after the session.

“The workshop has been instrumental in building capacity of the integral operational staff of LWMC and we look forward to similar cooperation from the Urban Unit for extending this support,” said Fahad Mahmood Deputy CEO of Lahore Waste Management Company after the certification ceremony.