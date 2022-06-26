Govt urged to reconsider decision of imposing new taxes

Islamabad : The business community has urged the government to reconsider its decision of imposing new taxes if it wants to save Pakistan from economic collapse.

President of Citizens Developers Association and All Pakistan Malls Association, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan in a statement in Islamabad said that the government’s claim that the decision would reduce inflation was incorrect, while the introduction of new taxes would increase inflation. Yes, prices will go up and exports will go down due to rising costs, he added.

He said that there was a need to consult the business community prior to making this decision and industrialists should have also taken into confidence in this regard.

Sardar Yasir Ilyas said that at present only three million people in the country pay taxes and the tax base needs to be increased. The government, he claimed, cannot achieve its goals by squeezing existing taxpayers to meet tax targets.

He also criticised the decision to increase the tax base and urged the government to bring the undocumented economy on record and create a slab of income tax. He question whether it was a crime to make money in Pakistan. Money will be forced out of the country, he added.