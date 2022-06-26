Constable arrested for gender discrimination

Islamabad : A constable was arrested after an FIR lodged against him at Ramna Police Station for gender discrimination with a transgender here on Saturday.

The DIG (Operations) taking notice on the complaint of a delegation of transgender community, for humiliating one of their associates at Ramna Police Station, ordered registration of first information report (FIR) and arrest of the police personnel involved in the offence, a police spokesman said Saturday.

The DIG (Operations) ensured the delegation that strict action would be taken against the police official involved in such inhuman behaviour.