Constable arrested for gender discrimination

Islamabad : A constable was arrested after an FIR lodged against him at Ramna Police Station for gender discrimination with a transgender here on Saturday.
The DIG (Operations) taking notice on the complaint of a delegation of transgender community, for humiliating one of their associates at Ramna Police Station, ordered registration of first information report (FIR) and arrest of the police personnel involved in the offence, a police spokesman said Saturday.
The DIG (Operations) ensured the delegation that strict action would be taken against the police official involved in such inhuman behaviour.
-- the dual ‘governments’ in Punjab that are confusing the public, not to say anything about how ridiculous the...
Islamabad : The Ministry of Human Rights in collaboration with Unicef conducted a three-day training on Child...
Rawalpindi : On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq, the Water and Sanitation Agency and Municipal...
Islamabad : NUST and Ankara Centre of Thought and Research joint conference on Economic, Social and Political...
Islamabad : A galaxy of vice chancellors representing 15 partner universities of the USAID-funded Higher Education...
Islamabad : To strengthen the command structure of the Federal Capital Police, seven officers of the Police Service of...
Comments