Capital borrows police force from provinces to fight challenges

Islamabad : The Federal Capital Police command has decided to borrow police and constabularies from different provinces for three years to fulfil basic requirements of maintaining law and order and to perform security duties with political, judiciary and government dignitaries, the interior ministry sources said.

“The police bosses desire to strengthen the force at ground level and the ministry of interior has accepted our request to add potency of 700 officials from constabularies,” the sources said, adding that the federal capital police were facing dearth of force to avert various challenges including accelerating ratio of street crimes, law and order issues and Security Division and police stations issues.

The ministry of interior has received a request letter from the command of Islamabad police seeking help from the ministry, saying, the Islamabad Police, intends to fill the vacant posts due to unavoidable law & order situation from the rank of Constable to Sub-Inspector on deputation basis from the other provinces, as detailed below on emergency basis till recruitment against these positions completed through process under the rules.

The federal capital police have demanded a total 612 policemen from Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and GB and it includes 12 Sub-Inspectors, 75 Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASIs) and 525 constables.

The letter therefore, said that the Provincial Police Officers may be approached with the request to provide the requisite human resource to serve in Islamabad on the following terms and conditions.

These officers/officials will be requisitioned on deputation basis initially for a period of 3 years and the deputationist will not be inducted/permanently absorbed in ICT Police while their seniority/promotion will be maintained in their parent departments, and the deputationist will not claim any seniority in ICT Police.

Upon completion of deputation period, they will be repatriated to their parent departments and furthermore, the borrower department can repatriate the officers to their parent department at any time without any prior intimation/notice while the deputationist shall be paid enhanced salary of Islamabad Police according to pay package of Punjab Police, said in the letter.

The letter also said that the deputationist shall be entitled for reward/ honorarium/ commendation certificates as per rules and accommodation shall be provided as per availability while the deputationist shall be treated at par with Islamabad Police.