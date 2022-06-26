Pre-monsoon plantation drive gains momentum

Islamabad: The people belonging to different segments of the society have started participating in pre-monsoon plantation drive that is currently underway in the federal capital.

According to the details, the local administration and the civic agency have issued guidelines for the general public that can help identify the suitable places and choose local species for the plantation drive.

As part of this drive a group of students from the local university planted saplings in Fatima Jinnah Park (F-9) that was followed by many other groups of non-governmental organizations.

Islamabad, one of the green capitals in the world, is facing grave challenges to maintain its green character due to increasing development projects and removal of trees by the builders and contractors.

A total of sixteen changes have so far been made in the Master Plan of Islamabad that was prepared by a Greek firm Doxiadis in 1960.

Pakistan is already the fifth most vulnerable country to climate change in the world and it is our responsibility to help protect green cover in the country.