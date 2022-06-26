Qaiser to face Batkhuyag today

KARACHI: Pakistan’s young judoka Haseeb Mustafa on Saturday had a disappointing international debut when he went down to Uzbekistan’s Allaberdiev Ramazon in the 81 kilogramme first fight in the Grand Slam in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

“He played well, having shown good stamina but lacked techniques,” a senior official of Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) told ‘The News’.

“Haseeb was basically a wrestler and we will have to work hard on his skills. Yes it was his first international fight and that too at the big event. We are happy he still showed valour and confidence which will help him in time to come,” the official said.

On Sunday (today), Pakistan’s promising fighter Qaiser Afridi will face Batkhuyag Gonchigsuren of Mongolia in the -100 kilogramme competitions while Hamid Ali will lock horns with the world’s seasoned fighter and Grand Slam and European Championship gold medallist Tasoev Inal of Russia in the +100 kilogramme second round fight.

Haseeb, who belongs to HEC, exited with the defeat. The Uzbek also lost in his second fight against a French fighter Chilard. The event also serves as qualifiers for the 2024 Paris Olympics.