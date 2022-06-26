Keys out of Wimbledon with injury

LONDON: American 19th seed Madison Keys pulled out of Wimbledon on Saturday after suffering an abdominal injury.

Keys, a quarter-finalist at the All England Club in 2015, has been replaced in the draw by lucky loser Coco Vandeweghe.

“This isn’t what I was hoping to say a few days before @Wimbledon, but unfortunately I have to withdraw due to an abdominal injury,” tweeted 27-year-old Keys. “I’m so disappointed, but my health comes first and my body needs time to get back to 100%. Lots of love London fans. See you next year.”