Shajjar wins gold in 100 metre race

KARACHI: Pakistan’s promising sprinter Shajjar Abbas continued to impress in international circuit as on Saturday he won gold in the 100 metre race in Qosanov Memorial in Nur Sultan, Kazakhstan by clocking 10.41 sec.

According to information shared by the Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) via its Whatsapp group, Shajjar, who set a national record in heats, also did well in the finals to secure gold for the country. With a timing of 10.38 seconds in heat, he broke the previous record of 10.42 seconds set by Afzal Baig in the 2005 Islamic Games in Saudi Arabia.

Amir Sohail won silver in the 1500 metre race while Abdul Moeed Baloch snared bronze in the 400 metre. Shahnawaz and Shehroz are the other athletes featuring in the competition.