Maxwell banks on Asia experience for Test return

COLOMBO: Australia’s Glenn Maxwell says his baggy green has seen better days but he expects to make the Test team for the Sri Lanka series thanks to his subcontinent playing experience.Maxwell, who has played just seven Tests in his decade-long career, hit a match-winning 80 in the opening one-day international -- though the tourists went down to Sri Lanka 3-2 in the five-match series.
He was added as an option for the Test series starting next week in Galle while teammate Travis Head recovers from a minor hamstring strain. But the Melbourne-born Maxwell, who is a big-hitter, handy off-spinner and an outstanding fielder, said the Australian Test cap he was given on his debut in 2013 is in terrible shape. “I’m glad I didn’t bring it because it has completely disintegrated, so I’m going to have to get a new one for this Test tour,” the 33-year-old said.
