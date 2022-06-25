National cannabis policy approved, Senate panel told

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Science and Technology was informed on Friday that the National Cannabis Policy (NCP) has been accorded approval. The forum was told that there are vast opportunities globally for the use of cannabis in drugs and that it is currently a 40 billion USD market that will reach 100 billion USD in the next four years.

The concerned officials said the ministry has worked with all the stakeholders to formulate a comprehensive policy and it will start implementing the same as soon as possible.

The Senate committee met at the Parliament House under the chairmanship of Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tarin of the PkMAP, where the confirmation of nomination of Senator Samina Mumtaz as a member of the Board of Governors of the NationalInstitute of Oceanography, Karachi, was considered in detail.

Senator Muhammad Humayun Mohmand was of the view that according to the Constitution, parliamentarians should not be connected to any institution of the government in any way. He contended that this nomination could cause problems for Senator Samina Mumtaz.

However, after due consideration, the committee endorsed her nomination as per the majority opinion. The forum was briefed by the secretary, Ministry of Science and Technology, on the project of STEM education system under the PSDP. Under the project, 50 schools have been selected from all over Pakistan, in which high-level science labs will be created and the students will be given practical training in various science programmes. Senator Kamran Murtaza said schools in the backward areas should also be included in the plan.

Senator Syed Shibli Faraz said the project was launched during his tenure and accordingly, it will be implemented in the first 50 schools and will be extended to another 400 schools in future. The project’s management unit had a detailed discussion on the appointment of project director and other staff. He said the vacant posts were advertised under open merit and all the work on it was completed. The ministry officials said a letter, issued by the Establishment Division, had been received that the project appointments should be made keeping in view the provincial quota. Due to this, the appointment process had been stopped and a fresh quota will be advertised, they added. Senator Kamran Murtaza said the basic law implementing the quota system has also lapsed, therefore, there is no longer any restriction on making appointments according to this quota.