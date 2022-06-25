London mayor ‘concerned’ over police strip-searches of children

LONDON: London mayor Sadiq Khan said on Friday he was "extremely concerned" after the Metropolitan Police force revealed that seven more referrals involving strip searches of children had been made to the police watchdog.

The announcement came a day after the same oversight body said it would reinvestigate the Met’s botched initial handling of the murders of four young men by a serial killer. The London force has been rocked in recent years by a succession of incidents involving its officers, including last year, when a diplomatic protection squad member was jailed for kidnap, rape and murder.

A crisis of public confidence in the police saw Cressida Dick resign as commissioner in February. She has not yet been replaced. The voluntary referrals relate to incidents between December 2019 and March 2022, where children aged 14 to 17 were strip-searched by officers in custody or subject to "more intimate searches outside custody," according to the force. The Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) have returned two of the referrals to the force to investigate themselves.