Anti-polio drive to kick off in KP on 27th

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan along with Minister for Health and Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra administered polio drops to children here Friday at the Police Services Hospital to kick off the June round of anti-polio drive in the province.

KP Health Secretary Amer Sultan Tareen, Additional Secretary Health (Polio) and Coordinator for Emergency Operation Centre (EOC), Asif Raheem, Team Lead N Stop, Dr Hafeezullah Khan, Team Lead, UNICEF, Dr Andrew, Technical Focal Person, EOC, Dr Imtiaz Ali Shah, Team Lead, WHO, Waheed Kamran and relevant officials of the Health Department were present, a handout said.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said the polio eradication is on top agenda of the provincial government and any negligence in this regard will not be tolerated as it is a matter of the health of our children and national pride.

He appealed to the parents to help the government stamp out the crippling virus from the region by getting children vaccinated in every campaign when the teams visit their houses.

Health Secretary Amer Sultan Tareen said that the recent polio cases from North Waziristan are tragic for the children and their families but not a setback for the global polio eradication efforts as other countries, including Nigeria - the last country to become polio-free - have seen wild polio surface after 30 months of zero cases.

These cases emerged in KP after a long gap of 21 months, indicating all the hard work and efforts that went into keeping it polio-free for such a long time.

He said that we are working tirelessly to contain the virus in the southern districts of the province with emergency vaccination campaigns and ring-fencing around the southern districts, such as Bannu, Tank, Dera Ismail Khan, Lakki Marwat and North and South Waziristan.

The secretary said great gains have been made in the fight against polio and every effort will be made by the government to sustain those gains by fixing the remaining gaps.

Earlier, sharing details with the media, Additional Secretary Health (Polio) and EOC Coordinator Asif Raheem said over 2.58 million children will be vaccinated in 25 districts of the province in this campaign starting from Monday.

“The campaign will be conducted throughout Bannu, Lakki Marwat, North Waziristan, Tank, Dera .

Ismail Khan, South Waziristan, Peshawar, Khyber.

While a partial campaign will be launched in Nowshera, Mardan, Charsadda, Mohmand, Buner, Swabi, Kurram Central, Lower and Upper, Mohmand, Bajaur, Hangu, Haripur, Mansehra, Malakand, Dir Lower, Dir Upper, Chitral Lower and Upper having Afghan refugees camps and union councils on the border with Afghanistan.

He said a total of 11,473 teams have been constituted for the campaign out of which 10,176 are mobile teams, 669 fixed, 558 transit and 70 roaming teams.

Likewise, he said 2,815 areas in charge will be deployed to ensure the quality of the campaign.