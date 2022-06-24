One killed as dud shell goes off in Orakzai

HANGU: A teenager was killed and the house was partially damaged when a dud shell exploded in the Mamozai area in the upper part of Orakzai tribal district on Thursday.
District Police Officer Nisar Ahmad Khan said that one Zubair Khan, 17, a resident of Janikhel village in Mamozai area was searching for something in the scrap lying in his home.
In the meantime, he said that a dud mortar shell went off, killing him on the spot. He said the house was also partially damaged in the explosion.
Soon after the incident, the police along with personnel of Bomb Disposal Unit rushed to the spot and started investigation.
