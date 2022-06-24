Press gallery gets new office bearers

PESHAWAR: Gulzar Khan of daily Jang and Rasool Dawar of Geo were elected unopposed as president and general secretary of press gallery. They retain their seats for a second time.
Arsalan Junaid was also elected unopposed coordinator as elections for the press galley held here on Thursday and later deputy speaker Mahmood Jan, who presided over the assembly session greeted the newly elected office-bearers.
