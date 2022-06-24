Rescue 1122 sends ambulances to border

PESHAWAR: The Rescue 1122 have dispatched ambulances to three border points to help the victims of earthquake in Afghanistan in shifting to Pakistani hospitals.

Some victims received on Angoor Adda border, including females and kids, have been shifted to hospital in Wana. “Three ambulances along with Emergency Medical Technicians have been moved to Khost to establish medical camp.

We will provide first-aid along with doctors and district teams, critical victims will be shifted in Rescue1122 ambulances to Pakistan,” said spokesman for 1122 Bilal Faizi.