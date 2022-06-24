Insaf Lawyers’ leader accuses party of biased decisions

SWABI: President of Insaf Lawyers Forum (ILF) Ahmad Ali advocate, who had joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in 1997 along with several other founding members, said here on Thursday that they were ignored in the selection of 54 coordinators in the district.

Talking to media persons, Ahmad Ali, who is also a former president of District Bar Association Swabi, said that a few leaders once again utterly failed to come up to the expectations of workers and the coordinator slots once again were given to those who worked for their own benefits in the past.

They said that Asota union councils, Shewa Parmuli, Naranji and several other areas were totally ignored and the entire affairs of the party are dominated by a few leaders who failed to heed the expectations and contributions of the party workers.

Flanked by other leaders, Ahmad Ali said that they rejected the nominees and appealed to former prime minister and party chief Imran Khan to take notice of the decision on coordinators.

Several other PTI leaders and workers also demanded that the list of coordinators should be reconsidered by central and provincial leaders of the party.