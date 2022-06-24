Alleged assaulter held

NOWSHERA: The police arrested an accused, who had allegedly sexually assaulted a teenaged girl in the limits of Pabbi Police Station on Thursday.
The police said that the 13-year old victim, whose name was not disclosed, along with her father had lodged a report that one Saeedullah, a resident of Dagai Jadid, had lured her to a room on June 19 last.
She said that the accused then sexually assaulted her and fled the scene.
Police arrested the accused.
MINGORA: The district administration on Thursday launched an operation to curb illegal constructions, encroachments,...
HANGU: A teenager was killed and the house was partially damaged when a dud shell exploded in the Mamozai area in the...
MIRANSHAH: Provincial Minister for Relief, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Muhammad Iqbal Khan Wazir handed over food...
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police chief on Thursday said the Counter-Terrorism Department and all other wings of...
CHITRAL: The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested the mastermind of the attack on cops in Urson checkpost a few...
PESHAWAR: Gulzar Khan of daily Jang and Rasool Dawar of Geo were elected unopposed as president and general secretary...
Comments