Alleged assaulter held

NOWSHERA: The police arrested an accused, who had allegedly sexually assaulted a teenaged girl in the limits of Pabbi Police Station on Thursday.

The police said that the 13-year old victim, whose name was not disclosed, along with her father had lodged a report that one Saeedullah, a resident of Dagai Jadid, had lured her to a room on June 19 last.

She said that the accused then sexually assaulted her and fled the scene.

Police arrested the accused.