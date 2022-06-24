KP minister walks out of official meeting

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa senior minister Mohammad Atif Khan on Thursday walked out of an official meeting with Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra as a mark of protest over the alleged attitude of Dr Mohammad Javaid Khan, chairman Board of Governors (BoG) of the Mardan Medical Complex (MMC).

Taimur Jhagra had called a meeting and invited Atif Khan and also called Dr Javaid Khan to discuss with him some pressing issues of the Mardan Medical Complex, in his office.

Atif Khan belongs to Mardan and had reportedly tried to talk to Dr Javaid Khan about growing public complaints in the hospital but he allegedly avoided torespond to any of his messages.

He then approached Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra and informed him about the situation in Mardan and failure of the BoG chairman to take interest in improving the health services or calling the board meeting and taking other members into confidence in the decision making process.

“On Thursday when they met in the office of the health minister, Atif Khan politely asked chairman BoG Dr Javaid Khan that he had made several attempts to talk to him about issues of the MMC. To this, Dr Javaid told him that he was not answerable to him,” an official present in the meeting told The News.

Pleading anonymity, he said Atif Khan again tried to listen from Dr Javaid and asked him if he had any problem with him for constantly avoiding him.

The official said Dr Javaid Khan told him in rather a rude tone that he had replied to his question that he was not answerable to him.

“Senior Minister Atif Khan looked towards Health Minister Taimur Jhagra and asked had he appointed him to improve services or dishonour people and then as protest walked out of the meeting,” the government official recalled.

When reached, Senior Minister Atif Khan confirmed the development and said he had not expected they would have such people in the hospital boards.

“I heard stories about his behaviour with doctors and staff members in Mardan but I personally experienced it on Thursday in the official meeting,” he said.

Atif Khan said since Mardan his his hometown, therefore people from all walk of life approach him and complain about the poor health services in the only tertiary care hospital in the district.

“I made four attempts to talk to him about the situation and every time Dr Javaid told him he was out of Peshawar. I didn’t mind as I thought he might be busy but things got worse and I had to approach Taimur Jhagra and he called a meeting but unfortunately his attitude disappointed me,” Atif Khan, minister of science and technology, recalled.

He said he went to the meeting and wanted to listen from chairman BoG Dr Javaid about he had done for patient care and then he would give some suggestions for upscaling the standards in MMC.

“To my utter surprise, the chairman didn’t excuse for his past behaviour and straightaway told me he was not answerable to me. And then I told Taimur Jhagra that he had serious attitude problem and I walked out as protest,” the senior minister said.

The MMC has been in headlines after the new board has taken over the institution. The very first step the new board headed by Dr Javaid took was sacking. Dean Bacha Khan Medical College (BKMC), Hospital Director? MD? Manager HR? Manager Internal Audit and now suspended Director Finance without any reasons.

It created unrest and chaos in the MMC and BKMC and the staff lost interest in their jobs.

Two of the board members had resigned and other stopped taking interest as they accused the chairman of taking decisions without their consultation. This correspondent tried to seek comments of Dr Javaid Khan but he avoided.

Health Minister Taimur Jhagra also didn’t reply to a phone call.