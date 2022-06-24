PIA plane escapes accident after hitting bird

LAHORE: A Lahore-bound aircraft of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) escaped accident on Tuesday.
The PIA flight PK-258, coming from Sharjah to Lahore, struck a bird while landing at the Allama Iqbal International Airport. Following the accident, the pilot safely landed the plane having 168 passengers though one engine of the plane was damaged.
During the last two weeks, four incidents of this sort have taken place. Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has advised pilots to take precautionary measures to avoid collision with birds, especially during take-off and landing.
To control the flock of birds at the Lahore airport, more shooters have been deployed. According to the CAA, the number of birds around airports usually increases in the monsoon season.
Vienna snatches top spot from Auckland, which tumbled down to 34th place due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions
KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Thursday submitted its reply in the Sindh High Court in response to...
The PAC recommended abolishing the provision of free electricity to officers and employees of Power Distribution...
"We should agree on an international plan to counter disinformation online and offline, in the public and private...
There will be electricity loadshedding in summer and gas crisis in winter, says state minister
Fawad wrote an open letter to the chief election commissioner, recommending him to allot a common symbol ‘lota’ ...
Comments
Guest commented 12 hours ago
Reply 1 0