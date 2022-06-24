The ballot boxes of the ECP. Photo: The News/File

ISLAMABAD: Those expecting possible announcement of an election date through the intervention of the military establishment after the adoption of money bill by the parliament and announcement of the IMF bailout package may be disappointed.

Background interactions with political and defence quarters show that despite PTI’s aggressive stance against the top brass, some within the Imran Khan-led PTI still believe the establishment would pressurise the Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition government to meet the opposition’s demand sooner than later.

These elements hope the fresh elections' announcement is possible after the passage of the budget and finalisation of the IMF bailout package. They believe the establishment is only keen to secure the economic interest of the country and will thereafter intervene to get the election date announced around October this year.

An informed source, however, rejected this speculation, saying all such expectations are misplaced and unrealistic. The source said that given their constitutional role and subservience to the civil government, the forces are fully supporting the present government.



The source said that those expecting from the forces to take sides in the political arena should know there would be no turning back from the decision to stay neutral. When would the election be held is a decision for the government and political forces to take. “We have nothing to do with it,” the source said.

While the ruling coalition parties feel comfortable with the powers that matter and do acknowledge their support to the government, the PTI has now hardly any background contacts with them. It is frustrating for the party. Now PTI’s relations are very bad because of the party’s unending onslaught of against the top brass whose intervention and support Imran Khan seeks to no avail. Past mistakes will not be repeated, the source said.

What is, however, both dangerous and unexpected is the PTI’s social media campaign against the top brass. Of late, the PTI leaders have even started teasing them, but they are closely monitoring all these campaigns and insults, and have not shown any response so far.

As the situation develops, it appears that the politics of Imran Khan and the neutrality have strengthened the coalition government, which now says that it will complete its remaining term and will hold an election next year in October.

Imran Khan does not believe in political interaction with his opponents. He did not shake hands with the opposition leaders when he was the prime minister, and does not intend to interact with them now when they are in the government. Khan even said that he had blocked the numbers of key establishment players. Yet he expects that the government and establishment should accept his demand for early elections.