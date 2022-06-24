UoP gets Rs200m to pay arrears to employees

PESHAWAR: Consequent to the release of Rs200 million in financial assistance to the University of Peshawar by the provincial government, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Idrees has approved the payment of arrears to the UoP employees on account of the salary increase as notified by the provincial government in the recent budget and approved by the Syndicate in its meeting held on April 15, 2022.

The employees in BPS 1-6 will be paid 12 months arrears from July 21 to June 22, while the employees in BPS-7 and above will be paid 6 months arrears from July 21 to December 21. The remaining 6 months’ arrears to the later employees will be paid upon receipt of the remaining Rs250 million grant from the provincial government, said a spokesman for the university.