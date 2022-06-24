First convocation of FMC held

Islamabad : The convocation of the first MBBS batch of Fazaia Medical College (FMC), was held at Air University here on Thursday.

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu was the chief guest at the occasion. The chief guest awarded medals among the students who secured first, second and third positions respectively in their professional examinations.

Students who secured the highest marks in each subject were also awarded gold medals, whereas Dr Saad Azhar Malik was declared as the best graduate, who bagged 20 medals in MBBS.

The Air Chief congratulated the medical graduates and their parents on this significant and memorable day. He also lauded the efforts of administration and faculty of Fazaia Medical College for achieving a historic milestone.

Addressing the audience, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, appreciated the standard and quality of education being imparted at Fazaia Medical College, Islamabad. He also envisioned that to stay among the group of top medical colleges, Fazaia Medical College will have to add innovative teaching and learning strategies that are helpful in clarifying complex medical concepts. “Nano-technology, robotic surgery, personalised medicines and wide spectrum organ transplant are the hallmark of today's health care system," said the air chief. He also stressed that medical graduates need to upgrade their knowledge to meet the present day challenges faced by the health.