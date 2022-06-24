CIA busts two gangs; recovers valuables

Islamabad : Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Capital Territory Police has arrested 10 accused of two criminal gangs involved in numerous robberies and street crime incidents in different areas of the city, the police spokesman said on Thursday.

He said that one of the police teams arrested seven accused of a notorious criminal gang known as the Shal Dazz gang. The accused were involved in numerous incidents of house and shop robberies in different areas of Sabzi Mandi and Noon police stations. Similarly, another police team also arrested three accused of a criminal Qari Gang who was involved in numerous street crime incidents in areas of Koral and Khanna police stations.

Motorbikes, four 30-bore pistols with ammunition, and cash have been recovered from the accused. 08 cases of robberies have been registered against the accused at different police stations while further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, two criminal gangs have been busted; bikes, mobile phones, and weapons recovered. The Islamabad Capital Territory police teams have apprehended two criminal gangs involved in a series of gunpoint snatchings and motorbike theft incidents.

Tarnol Police Station arrested two members of a snatchers’ gang involved in numerous incidents.

Police recovered mobile phones one bike and weapons with ammunition from their possession. Cases against the accused have been registered at Tarnol police station and further investigation is underway.

While the Lohi Bher's police team has busted a gang of motorbikes thieves. The police team also recovered four stolen bikes and spare parts from them. During the preliminary investigation, the accused have confessed their involvement in numerous bike theft incidents in different areas of Lohi Bher police station, while further investigation is underway.