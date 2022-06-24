KEMU teacher honoured

LAHORE:Higher Education Commission (HEC) has awarded the Life Sciences and Medicine Best University Teacher Award to Prof Syed Asghar Naqi, chairman Department of Surgery KEMU. This is a flagship award of HEC and given every year in three categories, including Life Sciences and Medicine, Physical Sciences and Engineering, and Social Sciences and Humanities. Out of 242 universities all over Pakistan, this year King Edward Medical University teacher, Prof Syed Asghar Naqi has been honoured with this award. Federal Minister for Higher Education Rana Tanveer Husain, HEC chairperson, directors and VCs were present at the conferring ceremony held Thursday. Prof Khalid Masud Gondal, ex-VC KEMU, was especially invited for this ceremony.