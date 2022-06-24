Partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with humid conditions was recorded in the City here on Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. They said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather was expected in most areas of the country. Thursday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat where mercury reached 43°C while in Lahore, it was 33.5°C and minimum was 23.4°C.
LAHORE:Higher Education Commission has awarded the Life Sciences and Medicine Best University Teacher Award to Prof...
LAHORE:An infant's body was recovered from canal in Mughalpura on Thursday. A passerby spotted the body floating in...
LAHORE:A delegation led by Pakistan Muslim League-Q Rawalpindi President Zubair Khan called on Punjab Assembly Speaker...
LAHORE:To improve the service delivery of water utility organisations, Housing and Urban Development Department...
LAHORE:Wapda electricity workers have demanded the government to review the proposed decision of Senate sub-committee...
LAHORE:The provincial election commissioner Punjab on Thursday sent the probe report to the Election Commission of...
Comments