Partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with humid conditions was recorded in the City here on Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. They said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather was expected in most areas of the country. Thursday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat where mercury reached 43°C while in Lahore, it was 33.5°C and minimum was 23.4°C.