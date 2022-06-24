Pervaiz warns govt against rigging in by-polls

LAHORE:A delegation led by Pakistan Muslim League-Q Rawalpindi President Zubair Khan called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi here Thursday.

The political situation and by-elections were discussed in detail in the meeting. Pakistan Muslim League-Q have announced supporting PTI candidates in by-elections. Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that party leaders should run a full campaign of PTI candidates. Those who claim to be experienced have been badly exposed in front of the people, he said, adding there was no expectation of good from the present “bogus” rulers. By destroying the economy, the people are being told to get ready for more bad news. PA Speaker said these rulers could not give relief to the people but new taxes were being levied every day.

Pervaiz Elahi said that the prices of electricity, gas and petroleum products were out of reach of the common man and there was a wave of anger among the people against the rulers due to rising prices of electricity. He said that the people would decide against the incompetent rulers in the by-elections with the power of vote. He said that the government should refrain from rigging and use of police in the July 17 by-elections; otherwise, there will be a strong public reaction. The fake and unconstitutional government of Punjab is using the police against political opponents in the worst possible way, he alleged.