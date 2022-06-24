‘Free electricity units workers’ right’

LAHORE:Wapda electricity workers have demanded the government to review the proposed decision of Senate sub-committee to withdraw the lawful right of free supply of limited electricity units to Wapda workers allowed to them for decades. These demands were made in an urgent meeting of Wapda electricity workers held at Bakhtiar Labour Hall under the leadership of General Secretary of the union Khurshid Ahmad on Thursday. They said many workers have laid down their lives while performing this most hazardous nature of work and many become disabled permanently. The proposed decision to compensate the workers in rupees would not be practical, thus denying their lawful guaranteed right under labour laws.