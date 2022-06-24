Three hospitals fined for overcharging patients

LAHORE:The Punjab Healthcare Commission has imposed a fine of Rs0.5 million each on three private hospitals in the City for overcharging the Covid-19 patients.

These hospitals included National Hospital (DHA), Evercare Hospital (Nespak Society) and Farooq Hospital (Westwood Colony). Besides imposing a fine of Rs0.5 million each – maximum as per the PHC Act 2010 – their administrators have been directed to reimburse the extra money charged to all the patients falling in this category within 15 days and submit their compliance reports in this regard, to PHC office within 30 days.

It is pertinent to mention that in June 2020, the Commission had already directed all the Covid-19 treating hospitals of the province to treat these patients as per the rates of February 2020. The PHC’s spokesperson added that the Commission would continue to visit other Covid-treating hospitals.