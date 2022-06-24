Illegal structures demolished

LAHORE:Staff of the Department of Private Housing Schemes of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) carried out operations on Ferozepur Road and College Road and demolished several illegal structures here on Thursday.

Officials said the operation was carried out on the instructions of LDA DG. They said during the operation, LDA teams demolished encroachments in Punjab Housing Scheme II, illegal construction on a mortgaged plot in NFC scheme, illegal construction on a mortgaged plot in Lahore Avenue Scheme, illegal structure near Kahna Flyover and another illegal structure on Kanikar Road.

A large contingent of enforcement staff and police were also present on the occasion. The operation was carried out under the supervision of the Director Private Housing Schemes, LDA.