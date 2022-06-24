Services dengue ward made functional

LAHORE:After the establishment of Dengue Ward in Emergency of Services Hospital, Services Institute of Medical Sciences Principal Prof Dr Muhammad Farooq Afzal, Medical Superintendent Dr Amir Mufti visited the ward and inspected the facilities.

In the light of the orders of Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique, SIMS Principal Professor Farooq Afzal has made it functional in which support facilities had been provided for the treatment of dengue patients.

Earlier, a workshop on dengue prevention and safety was organised at SIMS Auditorium. Principal SIMS under the supervision of Prof Farooq Afzal, Prof Dr Arif Nadeem, Dr Shahzad Hafeez and Prof Dr Sobia Qazi gave detailed lectures on the symptoms of dengue patient and its consequent effects and treatment.

SIMS Principal Prof Farooq Afzal praised the services of former Principal Prof Faisal Masood regarding dengue in the past.