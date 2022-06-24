CITY PULSE

Awami Theatre Festival
The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, is holding ‘Awami Theatre Festival 2022’ from 9:30pm to midnight daily until July 3. The festival features 21 plays in the Urdu, Sindhi, Balochi, Pashto, Punjabi, Saraiki and Memoni languages. Call 0332-8223366 for more information.
Romeo and Juliet
The National Academy of Performing Arts is staging William Shakespeare’s ‘Romeo and Juliet’ in Urdu at 8pm until June 26 at Napa’s Zia Mohyeddin Theatre. The play has been directed by Mohyeddin and translated by Khalid Ahmed. Call 0300-0899906 for more information.
To address the challenges in providing rehabilitation and assistive technology services to citizens, the government...
Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested a fake woman journalist in the Garden area.The arrested woman was...
Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Thursday urged Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa to...
An anti-terrorism court in Karachi deferred on Thursday the pronouncement of its verdict on an application of Pashtun...
Founded in 1968, the International Baccalaureate , which is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, pioneered a movement...
Pakistan’s success has been discussed as a role model for achieving the Covid-19 vaccination target at the 75th...
Comments