CITY PULSE

Awami Theatre Festival

The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, is holding ‘Awami Theatre Festival 2022’ from 9:30pm to midnight daily until July 3. The festival features 21 plays in the Urdu, Sindhi, Balochi, Pashto, Punjabi, Saraiki and Memoni languages. Call 0332-8223366 for more information.

Romeo and Juliet

The National Academy of Performing Arts is staging William Shakespeare’s ‘Romeo and Juliet’ in Urdu at 8pm until June 26 at Napa’s Zia Mohyeddin Theatre. The play has been directed by Mohyeddin and translated by Khalid Ahmed. Call 0300-0899906 for more information.