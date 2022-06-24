Another 138 test positive for Covid-19 in Karachi

The trend of the surging Covid-19 cases in Karachi continued on Thursday with 138 out of 650 suspected patients testing positive.

The detection rate of Covid-19 patients in Karachi was calculated to be 21.23 per cent. Both the number of cases and detection rate in Karachi witnessed an increase as a day earlier on Wednesday, 67 new cases of the viral disease were detected after sample of 434 suspected patients were collected. The detection rate on Wednesday was 15.44 per cent.

Meanwhile, no new case of Covid-19 was reported from Hyderabad district as none of the 441 people whose samples had been collected tested positive. According to health experts and officials in Karachi, there has been a slight but steady increase in hospitalisation due to Covid-19 in the city. They said mostly elderly people who were not vaccinated had been testing positive for the contagious disease.

Infectious diseases expert Dr Faisal Mahmood said that two sub-variants of the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus had been responsible for the increase in Covid-19 cases in Karachi. He advised people to take precautionary measures, including wearing masks and staying away from crowded places, to prevent the spread of the contagious disease.