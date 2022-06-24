Sharjeel calls Imran proven thief as he did not pay tax

Political opponents of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) are spreading false rumours about postponement of the local government polls in the province.

Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon made this remark on Thursday as he spoke to media persons at the Sindh Assembly. He advised the people not to pay heed to such rumours regarding the postponement of the local government elections.

He maintained that the PPP’s political opponents had not found candidates to field them in the local government elections in up to 80 per cent areas of the province. Memon said the local government polls had not been postponed and preparations for the elections should continue. He added that only a court ruling could postpone the local government polls.

To a query, the information minister said that people’s mandate had been stolen in the last general elections to make Imran Khan the prime minister through artificial means. Imran had started hatching up grave conspiracies against the state institutions after they had become politically neutral, Memon said, adding that social media platforms were particularly being used to implement the PTI’s heinous conspiracies against the state institutions.

He alleged that Imran had been doing politics with a dictatorial mindset as he wanted to spread anarchy in the country by clashing with every institution. He said both Imran and his sister had evaded paying tax and availed a tax amnesty scheme, due to which they were proven thieves.

He said Imran’s government did not have a majority in the National Assembly, due to which ordinances were promulgated continuously during the three-and-a-half years of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) regime.

The constitution and law of the land had been brazenly violated during the PTI government, he stated. The information minister said the educated public of the country would not allow the PTI chairman and his political cronies to target the state institutions and their chiefs in their propaganda campaign. “All the parties stand by our institutions as they will protect each of the agencies,” said Memon.