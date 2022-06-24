Six killed as Vietnam-era helicopter crashes in US

WASHINGTON: A Vietnam-war era helicopter that has appeared in movies including "Die Hard" crashed in the US state of West Virginia, killing all six people on board, authorities and local media said.
Officials in Logan County, where the Bell UH-1B helicopter went down, said that the Route 17 highway had been closed due to the crash, while the National Transportation Safety Board tweeted it was sending investigators to the site.
