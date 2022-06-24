Two arrested in UK over child organ harvesting plot

LONDON: British police on Thursday said they arrested two Nigerians accused of plotting to bring a child to Britain for organ harvesting. Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, 55, and Ike Ekweremadu, 60, have been formally charged with conspiracy to facilitate travel of another person with a view to exploitation, namely organ harvesting, London’s Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

The pair will appear in court later on Thursday. They were taken into custody after an investigation by police, which had been alerted in May 2022 to potential offences under modern slavery legislation. The child was being looked after, the police said.